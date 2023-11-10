Falkirk Council's Welcome Hub supports over 50 families and 52 children from Ukraine warzone
More than 50 families are being supported – including 52 children – in Welcome Hub accommodation which is funded via the Home Office and Scottish Government until December 2024.
To date Falkirk Council has received 97 young people with their carers, with currently 90 in local schools and nurseries.
Councillor Fiona Collie, spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “Families have left behind loved ones and possessions in a war zone, and it is only right that we
offer support to them. We must protect children who have none and offer them the care they need right now.”
The report also highlighted the National Transfer Scheme (NTS) – a Home Office mandated protocol where children seeking asylum are transferred to the care of another local authority who assumes full responsibility for them – which sees Falkirk Council offering care and a home to 12 young people.