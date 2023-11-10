News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk Council's Welcome Hub supports over 50 families and 52 children from Ukraine warzone

Falkirk Council’s education executive members heard how the local authority is continuing to support families fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Nov 2023, 07:50 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 07:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than 50 families are being supported – including 52 children – in Welcome Hub accommodation which is funded via the Home Office and Scottish Government until December 2024.

To date Falkirk Council has received 97 young people with their carers, with currently 90 in local schools and nurseries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Fiona Collie, spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “Families have left behind loved ones and possessions in a war zone, and it is only right that we

Most Popular
Falkirk Council continues to offer support and accommodation to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine (Picture: Falkirk Council)Falkirk Council continues to offer support and accommodation to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine (Picture: Falkirk Council)
Falkirk Council continues to offer support and accommodation to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine (Picture: Falkirk Council)

offer support to them. We must protect children who have none and offer them the care they need right now.”

The report also highlighted the National Transfer Scheme (NTS) – a Home Office mandated protocol where children seeking asylum are transferred to the care of another local authority who assumes full responsibility for them – which sees Falkirk Council offering care and a home to 12 young people.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilUkraineHome OfficeScottish Government