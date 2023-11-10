Falkirk Council's Welcome Hub supports over 50 families and 52 children from Ukraine warzone

Falkirk Council’s education executive members heard how the local authority is continuing to support families fleeing from war-torn Ukraine.

More than 50 families are being supported – including 52 children – in Welcome Hub accommodation which is funded via the Home Office and Scottish Government until December 2024.

To date Falkirk Council has received 97 young people with their carers, with currently 90 in local schools and nurseries.

Councillor Fiona Collie, spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “Families have left behind loved ones and possessions in a war zone, and it is only right that we

Falkirk Council continues to offer support and accommodation to families fleeing war-torn Ukraine (Picture: Falkirk Council)

offer support to them. We must protect children who have none and offer them the care they need right now.”