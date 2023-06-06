Falkirk Council's new partnership means bulky uplift waste will avoid landfill

The local authority has awarded waste contractors Levenseat a 10-year contract to recover material for recycling and reuse at the Levenseat facility at Lathallan, near Polmont and convert the remaining waste into energy at the Levenseat facility at Forth, in Lanarkshire.

Levenseat Ltd has been seen as a key player in the Scottish Waste and Resource Management Sector for over 35 years and is said to be an industry leader in

converting waste into resources.

Workers at the Lathallan facility which recycles waste materials

The business bought the Lathallan site from Avondale Environmental – which continues to operate the nearby landfill site – in May last year for an undisclosed sum and quickly announced plans to invest £4 million upgrading the facility, introducing new technologies and automated processes at the Lathallan site, looking to create up to 50 skilled jobs.

Now bulky waste uplifted and collected as normal from either the kerbside bulky uplift service or through deposits at the household recycling centres will be transported

to Levenseat’s Lathallan site for processing.

The newly configured facility uses the latest technology to recover high levels of recyclable material from a complex waste stream. Resources such as wood, metal,

plastics, and aggregates are separated, recovered, and recycled, extending their lifecycle.

Any remaining unrecyclable material is then prepared into a fuel and used to make energy at the Levenseat Renewable Energy Power Plant.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, Falkirk Council's spokesperson for climate change, said: “This new facility available within the Falkirk Council area, provides local employment

opportunity and contributes significantly towards the Council’s carbon emission reductions in line with the Council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan.

“It offers a much safer and environmentally friendly way of treating waste than landfill disposal which is especially harmful to the environment. It is a very modern and

