Falkirk councillor shortlisted as Labour MP candidate for forthcoming Westminster elections
Councillor Euan Stainback has been shortlisted as a candidate for the Falkirk constituency at the upcoming Westminster elections, hoping to be the successor to current MP John McNally.
Mr Stainback, who currently represents the Falkirk South area for the local authority, said: “I put myself forward after a lot of thought and the encouragement of local
members,colleagues and my family.
"It has been the honor of my life so far to represent my home as a councillor for Falkirk South, this is where I was born and where I have lived for the vast majority of my
life and the towns and villages of the Falkirk area are the only places I would ever seek to represent.
"I have seen in the last 14 years the consequences of the current Tory government's programme of austerity, the damage it has inflicted on our public services and
communities must end.
"We need to elect a government committed to service for the people and committed to properly resourcing the public services that enable people to be the best versions of themselves.
"This is the vision I hope to continue to advocate for within my community and within my party if I go on to be selected as the Labour candidate for Falkirk.”
The next United Kingdom general election is expected to be held in the second half of 2024, and must be held no later than January 28, 2025.