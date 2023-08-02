Falkirk councillor resigns from SNP to become independent elected representative

Laura Murtagh, who has represented Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst as an SNP member since she was first elected back in 2017, has now announced her resignation from the party.

Councillor Murtagh had not responded to The Falkirk Herald with a comment on her resignation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council leader and SNP councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said she was “saddened” by Councillor Murtagh’s decision, but respected it.

She added: “I would like to thank her for her service and the huge amount of work that she has carried out over the years on behalf of the SNP, both locally and nationally, including as a member of the council group.