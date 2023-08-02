News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Falkirk councillor resigns from SNP to become independent elected representative

An elected representative of Falkirk Council has resigned from the SNP and is planning to serve her community as an independent councillor.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:13 BST

Laura Murtagh, who has represented Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst as an SNP member since she was first elected back in 2017, has now announced her resignation from the party.

Councillor Murtagh had not responded to The Falkirk Herald with a comment on her resignation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk Council leader and SNP councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said she was “saddened” by Councillor Murtagh’s decision, but respected it.

She added: “I would like to thank her for her service and the huge amount of work that she has carried out over the years on behalf of the SNP, both locally and nationally, including as a member of the council group.

“She has indicated that she is open to dialogue and willing to continue to work towards shared goals, and I welcome that. I hope that we can continue to have a positive relationship going forward.”

Related topics:SNPFalkirkFalkirk Council