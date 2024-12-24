Falkirk councillor puts two Oasis signed guitars up for sale to fund cemetery memorial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two signed Oasis guitars are being put up for sale by a Falkirk councillor who hopes the cash will definitely maybe help to fund a very special project.

Baillie Billy Buchan is an avid collector, who owns guitars that have been signed by superstars including Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and Brian May.

But the former Provost of Falkirk is prepared to sell the precious instruments to help realise his dream of creating a memorial for nearly 1500 people who are buried in a “paupers grave” in Larbert Cemetery.

Baillie Buchanan was shocked to discover that 1466 bodies were interred in a quiet corner of the cemetery on Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, in common land, once referred to as a “paupers grave”.

Falkirk councillor Billy Buchanan is selling signed Oasis guitars for a good cause Pic: Contributed

And while he’s still at the early stages of research, Baillie Buchanan has been working with Falkirk Council to discover more about the cemetery’s history, in particular those who were buried with such little ceremony.

He hopes to create a memorial to respect their memories, although he will need permission from the council before anything is done.

He will also need funding and feels selling his precious guitars – signed by Noel and Liam Gallagher and the rest of the band – would be a good start.

He said: “People come in to the cemetery every day and have no idea this is here!

Baillie Billy Buchanan in the common area in Larbert Cemetery for "paupers burials". Pic: Contributed

“I want to see something as a memorial to the 1466 souls who have been buried here throughout the years.

“I just feel the time is right now to sell the Oasis guitars but I’d be happy to sell any of the others if anyone was interested.

“I don’t know what will be put in place or what a memorial would cost – I’ll need to speak to local stonemasons and see what they would suggest.”

While the long-serving councillor is perhaps best known for his interest in UFOs – which saw him hit the headlines in the 1990s in particular – he is also a passionate amateur historian.

He hopes that the current interest in Oasis’ reunion tour will spark interest in the guitars that have been signed by Noel and Liam Gallagher and other band members.

Over many years, Baillie Buchanan has built up an impressive collection.

The other guitars he owns are: AC/DC signed by Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Brian Johnson; Pete Best, original drummer in The Beatles; Led Zeppelin; Pink Floyd, signed by Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour and Richard Wright.

The Rolling Stones guitar has been signed by Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman and saxophonist Bobby Keys – best known for the sax solo on Stones’ hit ‘Brown Sugar’.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We have met with Baillie Buchanan on site and have shown him the location of the common ground (previously known as paupers graves).

“We have also supplied him with some historical background information that hopefully will prove to be useful for his project.”

While all the guitars have been signed by the artists, they have not been played by them and were bought as collectors’ items. Each has a certificate of authenticity.

If anyone would like to bid for the guitars, either separately or as a lot, contact Billy Buchanan at [email protected]