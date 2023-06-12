Much of her service over the last 31 years was at Westquarter Primary where she was head cook and she admitted that there was a tear in her eye when she said goodbye last Thursday, June 8 – which was also her 64th birthday.

Janette said: “Thousands of children have come through the dining room doors to get their breakfast and lunches, and it’s been an absolute pleasure cooking for every single one of them. The kids always have a story to tell, and they love our macaroni cheese, steak pie and chicken curry. It’s been such a joy working at the school. I am going to miss coming in and seeing everyone’s smiling faces.”

She started her cooking career in 1992 when she took up a part-time job working in the kitchen at Bantaskin Primary School. After gaining her catering qualifications at college she took on more hours, covering when people were off sick. Five years later, she took up the position of head cook at Westquarter.

Janette Forsyth dishing up for the last time at Westquarter Primary School

During her time at the school, the number of meals she and her team prepare has multiplied as the school roll has increased. Initially feeding just 36 children to overseeing a staggering 300 meals a day. To help deal with the demand, the team has also grown from three to eight members.

But one piece of advice from her earliest days has never been forgotten and is her lasting legacy as she begins her retirement – “feed the weans as if they’re your own”.

Although she loves to cook for the pupils, Janette actually doesn’t enjoy whipping up a meal for herself leaving that to her husband – but admits that might change now she’s retired.

While Janette will miss her job and the daily interactions with pupils and staff, she is looking forward to spending more time with her husband and 18-month-old grandson who lives in Plymouth.

Janette Forsyth with the school's catering team and Falkirk Council's chief executive, Kenneth Lawrie.

Retirement will also give her the opportunity to relax, take holidays, and maybe even pop into the school kitchen every now and again as she’s asked to be kept on the rota “just in case” they need cover.

Janette said: “Taking the decision to retire wasn’t easy. I actually put in for retirement back in January just to give me time to come to terms with leaving it all behind. But it is the right time for me to go. I am going to miss everyone at Westquarter. They are a fantastic team.”