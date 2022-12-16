Falkirk Council warn residents adverse weather may impact housing repair appointments
The low temperatures – and now snow – mean the local authority may be delayed when attending appointments to make repairs on council homes.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Due to the current adverse weather conditions, we are receiving a very high volume of emergency repair requests. Attending emergency situations to repair faulty heating systems, burst & frozen pipes is our main priority at present.
“Regrettably, some planned appointments may therefore need to be rescheduled over the forth coming weeks. In these instances, we will be in contact to reschedule your appointment.
“Our call centre is working hard to answer calls today, however, the large volume of enquiries means we have delays of up to 45 mins. Please only call today if necessary or go through our website.
“Please be assured that we are working as hard as possible to return to a normal repairs service as quickly as possible.”