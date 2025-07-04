Falkirk Council warn dog owners to keep their microchip details up to date

Dog owners across the Falkirk Council area are being reminded to keep their pet’s microchip details up to date or risk potential delays in getting them returned or fees applied if their dog goes missing.

In recent weeks, the animal control team at Stirling Council, who operate the dog warden service for the Falkirk Council area, has picked up several stray dogs that were microchipped.

However, they were not registered correctly or the details were out of date.

While microchipping has been a legal requirement for dogs in Scotland since 2016, many owners are unaware the chip is only effective if their contact details are accurate and kept current.

Microchips are not GPS trackers – they only work if an animal control officer can access the database and find the right information.

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for public protection, said: “Having your dog microchipped is only part of the job as you also need to keep your details up to date.

“If a stray dog is picked up and the chip leads to an old address or contact number, we have no way of contacting the owner. That can lead to delays, kennelling fees and unnecessary stress for both the owner and the animal.

“We want to make sure that animal and owner are reunited as soon as possible.”

To check or update your dog’s details, contact the microchip database your vet or breeder used.

If you are not sure which database your dog is registered with, any DEFRA-compliant database can assist if you provide the microchip number.

