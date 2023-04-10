Falkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on massive pathway project

The second consultation to be undertaken on the much-anticipated Falkirk to Denny pathway project aims to help Falkirk Council's Transport Planning team better

understand how people currently travel between the three areas, what would help people travel in a more active and sustainable way and how important people feel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

features such as signage, lighting and resting areas will be to future users.

Falkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on the proposed new pathway

The first consultation in February 2021 highlighted 95 per cent of respondents agreed the historic railway line would be the best route for the shared path. Additionally,

61 per cent of respondents stated they liked the proposed additional link to Bonnybridge High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “It’s important that we hear from as many local people as possible, as this is

an exciting project that will add to the area’s extensive path network. By completing the survey your views will further shape the project and ensure the proposed

features are the ones most important to you."

Once complete, the path will be suitable for walking, wheeling, and cycling, and will provide users with stunning views across the Forth Valley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three new bridges, including one over the M876, will be built along the route which will offer onward connections to the John Muir Way, National Cycle Network 754, Union Canal path, Falkirk Wheel, and the Kelpies and Helix Park.

The survey is open until May 5.