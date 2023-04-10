News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on massive pathway project

Residents are being asked to provide further feedback on the local authority’s proposed traffic-free shared path that will connect Denny, Bonnybridge and Falkirk.

By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST

The second consultation to be undertaken on the much-anticipated Falkirk to Denny pathway project aims to help Falkirk Council's Transport Planning team better

understand how people currently travel between the three areas, what would help people travel in a more active and sustainable way and how important people feel

features such as signage, lighting and resting areas will be to future users.

Falkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on the proposed new pathwayFalkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on the proposed new pathway
Falkirk Council wants to hear residents' views on the proposed new pathway
The first consultation in February 2021 highlighted 95 per cent of respondents agreed the historic railway line would be the best route for the shared path. Additionally,

61 per cent of respondents stated they liked the proposed additional link to Bonnybridge High Street.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, said: “It’s important that we hear from as many local people as possible, as this is

an exciting project that will add to the area’s extensive path network. By completing the survey your views will further shape the project and ensure the proposed

features are the ones most important to you."

Once complete, the path will be suitable for walking, wheeling, and cycling, and will provide users with stunning views across the Forth Valley area.

Three new bridges, including one over the M876, will be built along the route which will offer onward connections to the John Muir Way, National Cycle Network 754, Union Canal path, Falkirk Wheel, and the Kelpies and Helix Park.

The survey is open until May 5.

Visit the website to complete the survey and get more information.

