Campaigners hoping to save Bo’ness Recreation Centre from closure say local people have to ‘use it or lose it’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The “rec” won a vital reprieve last week, when Falkirk councillors agreed to move it to the third phase of its strategic property review, which will see the last of 133 buildings either close or transfer out of council ownership.

Campaigners Dorothy Ostacchini and Robert Stuart were delighted with the result, which came shortly after they had organised a public meeting attended by more than 400 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they are in no doubt that there is a lot of work ahead to persuade Falkirk Council – which is facing a budget deficit of £64 million over the next five years – that the centre should stay open.

Robert Stuart and Dorothy Ostacchini who are leading the campaign to keep Bo'ness Recreation Centre open. Pic: Contributed

Falkirk Council says it is spending around £900,000 a year to keep the facility open – a cost it simply can’t afford now as its budget is squeezed.

But the campaigners say the figures don’t show how the centre is a vital part of the Bo’ness community, which is growing rapidly as hundreds of new houses are being built.

“What I would say is that this is management by spreadsheet,” said Robert. “There will always be a cost for a facility like this but the centre is vital to the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy says people need look no further than Falkirk Council’s own equality and poverty impact assessment to realise the impact closure would have on the most vulnerable members of the Bo’ness community.

Around 400 people attended a public meeting on the sports centre's closure last month. Pic: Contributed

Many of the people who use the facilities have a Go Card, which means they have some protected characteristics – such as age and disability – that must be considered.

Not only do people use it the centre to keep physically fit, it’s also vital for many as a place to socialise.

And with poor public transport links, there are concerns that travelling to Grangemouth is not a feasible option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council’s figures show that Bo’ness has much lower usage figures than other places and a much higher cost per visit.

It believes that financially it makes sense to move the facilities to Bo’ness Academy, next door.

But there are concerns that there is no detail on how it will be adapted to accommodate all of the people who currently use the rec – including school pupils, who regularly use the centre for activities including swimming.

Campaigners are also concerned that the school is not paying to use the centre, which they think could skew the figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy said: “We welcome the pupils using the centre, of course, but the numbers have to be recorded properly.”

The campaigners also say that a lack of investment in the centre over many years has had an impact, while the Mariner Centre in Camelon has had a new soft play built and Grangemouth an immersive cycle studio.

Dorothy said: “We are not asking for special treatment for Bo’ness. We wish other communities well – but we want to be treated fairly. The Mariner Centre and Grangemouth both also have large subsidies to stay open.

“It was said that Bo’ness should close because it is old, but actually it’s two years newer than the Grangemouth centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last week’s council meeting, the Labour group asked for the centre to be moved to the third phase of the SPR, while the Conservative group successfully passed an amendment to get more information before moving to the next stage.

Council officers have now been asked for a breakdown of income and expenditure and a detailed business plan of how income can be maximised.

The Conservatives also want to know exactly how the facilities will be replaced by using the school, including reassurances that older people in particular will be able to use facilities during the day.

In the meantime, local people who care about the centre staying open are being urged to keep using it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the public meeting, more than 20 people came forward to help with the campaign.

The first step is trying to contact the many clubs and groups that currently use the centre to make sure that all of the usage is being recorded properly.