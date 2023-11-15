Fears that Falkirk town centre was going to have a festive period without any sparkle have eased.

This week the Christmas tree has finally been installed at the Steeple and contractors have been busy putting up the Christmas lights along the High Street.

However, once again there will be no entertainment or ceremony to mark the switch on of the lights.

Falkirk had a history of an afternoon of fun and music for its lighting ceremony which always took place on the third Sunday in November. Local entertainers and children would take part with TV stars and cartoon characters – along with Santa Claus – helping with the big countdown to the lights going on.

The Christmas tree is finally in place in Falkirk's High Street. Pic: Michael Gillen

Since the pandemic there has been no event, instead the switch is flicked to light up the town centre.

But there were fears that this year there wasn’t going to be any festive decorations or tree with no sign of them only days before they were due to be switched on.

Several readers have contacted the Falkirk Herald concerned about the lack of festive decorations.

On Monday one said: “We’ve just been in the town centre and there is no tree and no lights. Is Falkirk not having anything this year?”

Contractors Lightways are putting up festive lights in Falkirk town centre this week. Pic: Michael Gillen

But three weeks after we first posed the question to Falkirk Council about the festive plans, a spokesperson was finally able to confirm Santa had called on a few helpers – in the shape of contractors Lightways – to ensure the lights were installed.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are on track to have the festive decorations in Falkirk town centre complete by this weekend.

"The Christmas tree is already up and the festive lighting is being installed this week.

"Falkirk Delivers will also run a programme of family friendly events over the festive period which will be promoted on their website and social media channels.”

Entertainment is planned at the Steeple on Saturdays in December with Falkirk Delivers asking local groups or individuals interested in taking part asked to contact them.

Also taking place in their new home next to the Steeple is Merry on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,17, 23 and 24 with fun sessions ever hour from 11am to 4pm. The cost is £3.50 and booking details are here

There will also be Elf School run by Coco’s Moo Music on the same dates with the exception of Christmas Eve with hourly sessions form 10am to 3pm. Although these are free of charge, tickets need to be booked

Santa will once again be returning to the Howgate every weekend from December 2. Tickets are £4 per child and will include a gift for every child. It will run from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

Close by will be the popular Giant Snowglobe where everyone can get some great photographs – and it’s free of charge.

In Grangemouth community activists have organised an event this Saturday, November 18 when its lights will be switched on.

The Festive Celebration event, organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council and friends, takes place in the town centre from 1.30pm to after 4pm and features turns from Sacred Heart Choir, Young Portonian Theatre Company and Camelon Pipe Band – as well as a guest appearance from Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Erica Harvey.