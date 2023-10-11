Falkirk Council to hear report on Freeport generating 20,000 new jobs
It was announced in January the Forth was one of two successful bids to host one of Scotland’s two green freeports, with Cromarty Firth in Inverness the other.
At Tuesday’s meeting councillors will consider a report on how Falkirk Council is in a strong position to influence the future direction of the project and advance the
area’s Net Zero and economic priorities.
It is hoped the transformational plan will generate up to 20,000 jobs in Grangemouth.
Paul Kettrick, head of Invest Falkirk, said: “The report outlines the considerable progress we have made with our partners on this ambitious development extending across the Forth estuary. It is the view of officers that this could see massive economic benefits to the Falkirk Council area.
“It is now for Councillors to scrutinise the report and then take a decision on the way forward.”