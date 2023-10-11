The upcoming meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive will give members an update on the progress on the Forth Green Freeport.

It was announced in January the Forth was one of two successful bids to host one of Scotland’s two green freeports, with Cromarty Firth in Inverness the other.

At Tuesday’s meeting councillors will consider a report on how Falkirk Council is in a strong position to influence the future direction of the project and advance the

area’s Net Zero and economic priorities.

Councillors will hear the Forth Green Freeport could create 20,000 jobs in Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)

It is hoped the transformational plan will generate up to 20,000 jobs in Grangemouth.

Paul Kettrick, head of Invest Falkirk, said: “The report outlines the considerable progress we have made with our partners on this ambitious development extending across the Forth estuary. It is the view of officers that this could see massive economic benefits to the Falkirk Council area.