News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

Falkirk Council to discuss motion calling for ban on disposable vapes

Members of Falkirk Council will look at motion which supports a ban on the sale of disposable vapes.

By James Trimble
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST

The motion, put forward by Councillor Iain Sinclair, is listed to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.

Councillor Sinclair’s motion states: “Council notes with concern the serious and damaging environmental impacts of disposable vapes and recognises an increase in

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

these electronic devices being discarded in communities and public spaces across the Falkirk council area.

The motion will be discussed at the Falkirk Council meeting on Wednesday, March 29
The motion will be discussed at the Falkirk Council meeting on Wednesday, March 29
The motion will be discussed at the Falkirk Council meeting on Wednesday, March 29
Most Popular

"Vapes contain a range of precious materials, including lithium and copper which can be collected if recycled in a safe and appropriate manner. Council also considers

there is heightened risk of damage to infrastructure due to the potential combustion of batteries contained in the devices both at Council run facilities and within communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motion concludes by stating Falkirk Council should write to the Scottish Government “conveying Council's view that a ban on the sale of so-called ‘disposable’ vapes be introduced in Scotland as soon as practicable.”

Falkirk CouncilCouncilScottish GovernmentScotland