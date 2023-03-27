The motion, put forward by Councillor Iain Sinclair, is listed to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.

Councillor Sinclair’s motion states: “Council notes with concern the serious and damaging environmental impacts of disposable vapes and recognises an increase in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

these electronic devices being discarded in communities and public spaces across the Falkirk council area.

The motion will be discussed at the Falkirk Council meeting on Wednesday, March 29

"Vapes contain a range of precious materials, including lithium and copper which can be collected if recycled in a safe and appropriate manner. Council also considers

there is heightened risk of damage to infrastructure due to the potential combustion of batteries contained in the devices both at Council run facilities and within communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad