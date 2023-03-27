Falkirk Council to discuss motion calling for ban on disposable vapes
Members of Falkirk Council will look at motion which supports a ban on the sale of disposable vapes.
The motion, put forward by Councillor Iain Sinclair, is listed to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.
Councillor Sinclair’s motion states: “Council notes with concern the serious and damaging environmental impacts of disposable vapes and recognises an increase in
these electronic devices being discarded in communities and public spaces across the Falkirk council area.
"Vapes contain a range of precious materials, including lithium and copper which can be collected if recycled in a safe and appropriate manner. Council also considers
there is heightened risk of damage to infrastructure due to the potential combustion of batteries contained in the devices both at Council run facilities and within communities.”
The motion concludes by stating Falkirk Council should write to the Scottish Government “conveying Council's view that a ban on the sale of so-called ‘disposable’ vapes be introduced in Scotland as soon as practicable.”