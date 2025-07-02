Falkirk Council tenant earns national award for helping others navigate the housing system
Bryony O’Donnell, from Denny, is one of the youngest members of Falkirk Council’s Housing Service Improvement Scrutiny Group and has now earned herself a Youth Involvement Award at this year’s Tenant Participation and Advisory Service (TPAS) Scottish awards, which celebrate significant achievements in tenant participation and engagement across the country.
Bryony was recognised for her commitment to making housing services more accessible and inclusive for younger tenants.
Since joining the croup earlier this year, she has helped shape tenant surveys, supported tenant training, and raised important accessibility issues.
She has also helped the council connect directly with young tenants through Forth Valley College, where she chaired informal lunchtime sessions to hear from students about their housing experiences.
These conversations helped identify issues and encouraged several young people to get involved further with tenant participation at Falkirk Council.
"I felt it was important for there to be a younger voice at the table,” said Bryony. “Of all my friends and colleagues who are under 30, none of them have ever attended meetings or given input on council decisions.
“This means all the meetings and input the council receives is skewed towards an older more settled demographic who are understandably concerned about their already established homes.
“Unfortunately, this leaves behind others like me who are in the position of looking for a home they can be proud of while navigating these tumultuous times. Giving space for them to figure out their future whether that be working towards a career whilst having affordable housing or a place they can start a family and look forward to their future.
“I’ve always wanted to help others and make a difference and I feel like going down this path I am able to be the voice for those in my generation who are struggling to find their place and get a start."
Councillor Gary Bouse, Falkirk Council’s housing spokesperson, said: “Bryony has made an outstanding contribution to improving how we engage with young
tenants. She has helped break down barriers, raised important issues, and brought fresh thinking to our housing work."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.