Falkirk Council tenant: 'But why did you have to let them live in our street?'

This week Falkirk Council revealed it can be a difficult balancing act when it comes to finding suitable accommodation for vulnerable tenants, while trying to take account of the feelings of existing residents.

A recent series of incidents in a Falkirk Council residence – which we are choosing not to identify – are a clear example of this.

An elderly tenant got in touch with The Falkirk Herald regarding the trouble his new neighbour had been causing residents in the street.

Police reportedly arrived at the address on a number of occasions and had to gain access to check on welfare of the resident

He said: “Police visits, ambulances constantly called then being refused admittance, resulting in calls to the police or Fire and Rescue Service – who have, on numerous occasions, had to batter the door in to gain access.

"One time the whole building was vibrating as the police attacked the door with a battering ram. All we have ever asked of Falkirk Council is to be allowed to live in peace and quiet.”

It is believed the individual in question is classed as a vulnerable person with mental health issues.

So, on the other side of the fence is a young, vulnerable tenant with a traumatic past who often calls the authorities as a kind of cry for help.

Police were said to have turned up at the address during all hours of the day, including the early hours of the morning

The authorities cannot ignore these calls because they have a duty to check on the welfare of the occupant.

Police Scotland advised they are aware of the issues at this particular address.

A convicted criminal was moved into another street in the council area last year and caused more than a few headaches for existing tenants.

One resident stated: “After only seven days he tried to break into our neighbour’s house next door. He was arrested. A week later he was back again – I assume he had been released from prison.

"Within two weeks he attempted to gain entry to a flat and four police vehicles attended. This is not a conflict or an anti-social situation – this is a disaster created by Falkirk Council.”

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “When we allocate homes, we do so in a fair and transparent way. Our system is based on those who need housing most and this can include those who we must give a ‘reasonable preference’ to as defined in the housing legislation.

“This can include those who have faced very difficult domestic circumstances; who have physical and mental illnesses; who are homeless or facing homelessness or who are living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.

“There are numerous other conditions that give priority, however, any allocation goes through an impartial decision-making process. We also must ensure – again through legislation – we do not discriminate against any applicant based on characteristics such as age or potential disability.

“Where possible we involve other agencies to help us with the placement and management of tenancies and take on board their views where necessary.

“Ultimately, we are responsible for housing thousands of individuals every year, all of whom have their own particular circumstances and challenges. We do everything we can to manage these effectively and offer as much support as possible for everyone involved.”

