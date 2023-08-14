Falkirk Council team helps vulnerable and poverty stricken residents secure £7.5 million of benefits

Working with vulnerable people – many who find themselves in poverty – the Falkirk Council team has helped them to maximise their income from more than 20

different types of financial aid available – including benefits, allowances and grants.

Over the past year the team has found many people are not claiming all the benefits they are entitled to – often due to change in their circumstances, or a change to the benefits system which they are not aware of.

The Welfare Benefits team has helped to secure £7.5 million for vulnerable and poverty stricken residents over the last year (Picture: Submitted)

Through benefit entitlement checks, helping people with benefits applications, and giving out free, confidential, impartial advice, the team helps people to get as much income as they are entitled to, a practice known as “income maximisation”.

And as well as helping people access what they are entitled to, awards are often backdated – so claimants can receive a lump sum on top of the increased monthly income.

In one instance, someone received a backdated benefit of around £10,000.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Now, more than ever, those in the most difficult of circumstances need help to access benefits that they are entitled to and may not be aware they can claim for.

"Our team can work with people confidentially and impartially to help them understand the system, what benefits they might be able to claim and to get the best from their situation.”

In the course of their work, the Welfare Benefits team collaborated with local schools, charities and other teams in Falkirk Council – such as the Employment and Training Unit.

Since April 2022 the team of welfare benefits and household support officers have taken on 3055 new clients, while also supporting 99 people at appeal tribunal and

securing a positive outcome rate of nearly 88 per cent.

Welfare Benefits Officer Fiona Anderson said: “It’s simply the feel good factor of knowing you’ve supported somebody to access their entitlement, which they wouldn’t