On Friday, the organisers of 16 Days of Activism hope that people will join them on the march from Forth Valley College through Helix Park to show their support for the cause.

It is hoped the events will give anyone facing violence and abuse the confidence to speak up and seek help, with Falkirk having the seventh highest rate of domestic abuse in Scotland, according to police figures.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, says it is now particularly important to bring a problem that can be very well hidden out into the open, saying: “It’s really, really pertinent this year because of the social pressures that are around. It’s an opportunity to get across the message that violence against women is never acceptable.”

Soroptimists International Falkirk tied orange ribbons to lampposts to mark United Nations Global Campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender based Violence last year. Picture: Michael Gillen

Aside from the cost of living anxieties, they know too that domestic violence rates will get worse over Christmas which brings its own stresses and strains for families.

The march will follow the formal launch of 16 Days of Activism at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus, and while it is usually held in Stirling, organisers hope the Kelpies event will be just as well attended.

The international campaign, founded in 1991, highlights a host of issues facing women across the globe, from “honour killing” and Female Genital Mutilation to child marriage.

While 16 Days of Activism is part of a global campaign, a variety of local events – from drop-in sessions at several Falkirk district libraries – are being held to give more women information about the support that is available to anyone living with abuse.

Falkirk Council is one of the partners behind the local events, working with organisations including Police Scotland, the NHS and Committed to Ending Abuse (formerly Falkirk Women’s Aid). The wide range of events – including drop-in sessions in various libraries – will help people find out more about what support is available.

Linda Gilliland of Falkirk Council said: “They don’t need to disclose anything because quite often when women start to try to seek help, that’s when the risk to them presents.”

The library events include sessions with Shakti Women’s Aid, which has specialist skills to support black minority ethnic women who might also be coping with cultural differences and language barriers. There is specialist support too for women with learning difficulties who are facing domestic abuse and sexual violence, helping them explain and understand what is happening to them.

Falkirk Council is also supporting the event by showing the film ‘She Said’ in the Hippodrome, Bo’ness. It tells the story of how journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor helped to expose film producer Harvey Weinstein as a sexual predator, sparking the #MeToo movement that allowed women to share their experiences.

For Linda, the film shows that gender-based violence “isn’t something that happens to someone else – it can happen to anybody, in different forms”.

While there is lots of advice for women, campaigners are glad to see a gradual change away from blaming women for the violence they experience. Two new Police Scotland campaigns have started to target men, telling them ‘don’t be that guy!’. The hope is that message – along with ongoing work local in high schools – will eventually have an impact. Realistically, though, they know that sort of change will take years.

Linda is unapologetic that the campaign focuses squarely on violence against women and girls. Eighty per cent of reported offences are committed by men against women, while just 16 per cent is female violence against men and the remaining four per cent happens in same sex relationships.

Mrs Meiklejohn says the campaign is also a good opportunity for Falkirk Council staff to refresh their training and look for ways to offer help and support wherever it is needed. But they are under no illusions about how difficult it is for many women to leave an abusive relationship, for lots of reasons. While some women will be wary of contacting the police Linda says the important thing is to make sure they know about all the help that is available.

The impact of violence and abuse is long-lasting and damaging, particularly for any children involved. Linda said: “As we look towards Christmas and start to think about gifts, well, the biggest gift you can give a child is to live without fear.”

#16 Days of Activism

The 16 days start on Friday (November 25) which is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and end on December 10, Human Rights Day.

The launch event is at Forth Valley College, Falkirk, on Friday at 3.30pm. It will be followed by a Reclaim the Night walk at the Kelpies, an annual event that calls for women to be able to walk in safety at any time of day or night without fearing for their safety.

The Kelpies will be lit up orange for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. People can also join the march at the Helix playpark at 4pm. People attending are urged to take picture of the Kelpies and use #16days and #orangetheworld to share on social media.