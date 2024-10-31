Falkirk Council staff rescue mistreated border collie Drift from Braes farm

Staff with Falkirk Council have been praised for their quick action to rescue a dog that was being badly mistreated on a Falkirk area farm.

A Braes farmer was convicted of animal cruelty recently after a team from Falkirk Council discovered a border collie confined in a horsebox during a routine inspection earlier this year.

Last week’s successful prosecution comes after Falkirk Council Animal Health & Welfare Inspector and Trading Standards Officers intervened to rescue the distressed dog, who was found suffering in poor and isolated conditions without food or water.

The incident began when officers were conducting a standard welfare inspection at the farm where they noted that no one was living on the premises.

Drift is now living happily with another family after being rescued by animal welfare officers from Falkirk Council. Pic: Contributed

As they were leaving, officers heard faint whining and movement from an abandoned horsebox on the property. Upon closer inspection, they found the trailer fully closed, with a single small window obscured by mould, preventing any natural light or ventilation from entering.

Inside, officers discovered the animal confined behind a wire barrier held up by a garden rake.

The area in which the dog was being kept was approximately two by three metres and thick with accumulated faeces, leaving no dry place for the dog to lie.

Two empty bowls were found beside the dog, suggesting it had been without food and water for some time.

Officers noted that the dog's lean condition, matted fur, and agitated behaviour were signs of prolonged neglect.

A vet was called to assess the animal's living conditions, confirming they breached the required standards that state owners must meet their animals’ basic needs for food, water, and shelter, and prevent unnecessary suffering.

The vet recommended immediate removal, and officers promptly transported the collie to a veterinary clinic, where it was bathed, given antibiotics, and later transferred to the care of the Scottish SPCA.

The dog, named Drift, has since been successfully rehomed elsewhere in Scotland.

In court on October 24, Robert Baird pled guilty to charges under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006, specifically for causing unnecessary suffering and failing to ensure the animal’s welfare.

He was sentenced to a community payback order with two years of supervision and disqualified from owning animals for 15 years.

Councillor Stacey Devine, spokesperson for public protection at Falkirk Council said: "Thanks to the determined actions of our team, this dog was removed from an unsafe situation and given the care it so desperately needed.

"Their quick response not only protected the animal from further harm but also ensured that the individual responsible was held accountable under the law.

"Our officers are on the front line in ensuring animal welfare standards are upheld, and this case shows just how vital that work really is."