Falkirk Council slaps month-long parking ban on five streets in one village

Motorists in a Falkirk area village will be banned from parking on five streets for over a month as major utility works are carried out.

Falkirk Council made an order – under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 – to temporarily prohibit waiting in Easton Drive, Ochil View, Cross Brae, Paterson Drive and Parkend Crescent in Shieldhill from 8am on Sunday, October 26 to 5pm on Tuesday, December 9.

The order prohibits parking on both sides of the roads for a stretch of 50 metres.

