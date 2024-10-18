Falkirk Council seeks permission from its planners to construct new roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The local authority is looking for the go ahead to start the process of constructing a new roundabout on a road near a popular restaurant.

Falkirk Council lodged a certificate of lawful use proposal with its planners on Monday, October 14, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, October 16, to construct a roundabout at the junction of the A803 and A904 adjacen to the Champany Inn in Blackness.

A Certificate of Lawful Use is a document issued by a council to confirm a development is legal.