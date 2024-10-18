Falkirk Council seeks permission from its planners to construct new roundabout

By James Trimble
Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:31 BST
The local authority is looking for the go ahead to start the process of constructing a new roundabout on a road near a popular restaurant.

Falkirk Council lodged a certificate of lawful use proposal with its planners on Monday, October 14, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, October 16, to construct a roundabout at the junction of the A803 and A904 adjacen to the Champany Inn in Blackness.

A Certificate of Lawful Use is a document issued by a council to confirm a development is legal.

