Falkirk Council rolls out new mobile CCTV units to boost area's security

Purchased by Falkirk Council as part of the local authority’s £1 million investment in CCTV, the mobile cameras provide instantaneous and crystal-clear images that can be used by the police to prosecute those who break the law, as well as provide residents and visitors with peace of mind.

At a meeting of the council’s executive on Tuesday, members heard council teams had worked closely with Police Scotland and partners to identify where the mobile cameras should be placed.

They also heard that additional funding secured through Falkirk Community Trust and Zetland Park Project Team would increase the number of mobile cameras in use across the Council area to 15 over the coming months.

CCTV is now going mobile in the Falkirk area

Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council, said she had been "impressed" by the speed at which the cameras had been rolled out.

She added: “This is a great example of what can be achieved when we work with our partners to deliver digital transformation at pace. By making this investment in the CCTV service, we continue to support the police in the fight against crime and make our position clear - we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour.”

The possibility of bringin in mobile CCTV systems had been discussed as far back as October last year as one way to combat anti-social behaviour

During an online meeting at the time the executive, Councillor Robert Bissett put forward an amendment – an additional recommendation – to look into siting mobile CCTV units in areas which are having problems with anti-social behaviour.

He stated: “There are anti-social behaviour hot spots throughout the district and mobile CCTV can be a useful tool in detecting and preventing these behaviours. The council should also note there are 15 mobile units in the Stirling Council area that are considered a valuable asset in reducing anti-social behaviour.

"The outcome of a recent pilot scheme in Bowhouse Square in Grangemouth saw police and retailers agree that it had reduced the incidence of anti-social behaviour.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.