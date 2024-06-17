Falkirk Council residents litter pick their way into national spring clean top ten
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful's National Spring Clean 2024 campaign, volunteers in Falkirk carried out a total of 114 litter picks over a six week period in March and April, contributing to the overall success of the Scottish-wide campaign and leading to Falkirk Council being ranked sixth out of 30 local authorities taking part.
Volunteers took part in various activities, helping to clean streets, parks, and open spaces throughout the council area.
Barry Neill, Falkirk Council’s waste manager, said: We extend a huge thank you to all the volunteers who participated in the litter picks. Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this top 10 ranking.
"We are very proud of the community's efforts and the significant difference they have made."
Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “I’d sincerely like to thank everyone who took part, giving up their time and showing just how much they care about keeping Scotland beautiful.
"Your commitment to tackling the litter emergency is extremely appreciated.”
Those whoho wish to continue their litter-picking efforts, Falkirk Council offers support to individuals, families, and local groups.
The council can provide litter-picking kits and suggest safe locations for litter clean-up activities.
Interested parties can contact the council at [email protected] to receive a map highlighting key areas for safe litter picking.
Falkirk Council can supply litter-picking equipment, offer advice for risk assessments, provide Public Liability Insurance cover and arrange for the collected litter to be uplifted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.