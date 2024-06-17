Falkirk Council residents litter pick their way into national spring clean top ten

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents throughout the area have propelled Falkirk Council into the top 10 local authorities in Scotland for litter picking per head of population.

As part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful's National Spring Clean 2024 campaign, volunteers in Falkirk carried out a total of 114 litter picks over a six week period in March and April, contributing to the overall success of the Scottish-wide campaign and leading to Falkirk Council being ranked sixth out of 30 local authorities taking part.

Volunteers took part in various activities, helping to clean streets, parks, and open spaces throughout the council area.

Barry Neill, Falkirk Council’s waste manager, said: We extend a huge thank you to all the volunteers who participated in the litter picks. Their hard work and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this top 10 ranking.

Pupils from Laurieston primary were just one of the groups involved in National Spring Clean campaign(Picture: Supplied)

"We are very proud of the community's efforts and the significant difference they have made."

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “I’d sincerely like to thank everyone who took part, giving up their time and showing just how much they care about keeping Scotland beautiful.

"Your commitment to tackling the litter emergency is extremely appreciated.”

Those whoho wish to continue their litter-picking efforts, Falkirk Council offers support to individuals, families, and local groups.

The council can provide litter-picking kits and suggest safe locations for litter clean-up activities.

Interested parties can contact the council at [email protected] to receive a map highlighting key areas for safe litter picking.