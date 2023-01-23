Falkirk Council: Residents asked to share views on libraries at community engagement events

A survey about the local authority’s library services over the next five years is currently open for residents to give their thoughts.

It is one of a number of surveys and consultations surrounding the council’s services in future.

The council says it is “keen to make sure that your library provides what you want and need”.

Although they have pledged to protect libraries, the council say there will still need to be “efficiencies” so they are keen to find out what is most important to people.

The survey is available online through the council’s website until Friday, February 3.

A number of in-person community engagement events are also planned this week.

The events will take place at the following times: Denny Library from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, January 24; Meadowbank Library from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 24; Falkirk Library from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, January 25; Grangemouth Library from 11am to 1pm on Thursday, January 26; Bonnybridge Library from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 26 and Slamannan Library from 2pm to 4pm on Friday, January 27.

Sessions took place at Larbert and Bo’ness Libraries on Monday, January 23.