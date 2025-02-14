Falkirk Council report four more premises have been transferred to local community groups

Four more premises have been taken off Falkirk Council’s hands as community groups take on the heavy burden of running the facilities themselves.

Falkirk Council's Community Asset Transfer (CAT) programme continues to gather momentum, with four more properties set to move into community hands following approval at the Executive on Thursday, February 13.

Laurieston Community Hall, Airth Community Hall, Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, and Greenpark Community Education Centre will now be managed by local groups, allowing them to operate and develop the facilities for the benefit of their communities.

Since the launch of the council’s Strategic Property Review in 2023, more than 40 Expressions of Interest and CAT applications have been submitted – compared to fewer than five transfers in the previous 26 years.

Falkirk Council has agree to transfer the property (Picture: Submitted)

In the past three months alone councillors have approved 11 asset transfers – including those agreed on Thursday.

As part of the transfers, groups will receive financial support through the council’s Enablement Fund to help modernise the buildings, improve accessibility, and reduce running costs.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "Transferring these properties to community ownership is not just about keeping them open - it’s about giving local people the power to shape and sustain spaces that matter to them.”

Here are details agreed for the four premises:

Laurieston Community Hall will be transferred to Laurieston Community Hall at the Thrums SCIO via a 20-year lease, with up to £90,614 to upgrade the kitchen, bathrooms, heating and lighting.

Airth Community Hall will be transferred to Airth Community Hall SCIO via a 25-year lease. The group is due to receive up to £25,077 to install new windows, doors and radiators.

Bonnybridge Community Education Centre will be transferred via ownership to Bonnybridge Community Hub SCIO, with up to £317,442 allocated to help pay for a new roof as well as new doors, windows and exterior lighting.

Greenpark Community Education Centre will be transferred to Polmont Community Hub SCIO via ownership, with up to £150,000 to make the building more accessible. The funds will also be used to overhaul the heating system and install solar panels and battery storage to reduce utility bills and improve energy efficiency.