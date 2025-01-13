Falkirk Council refuses developer's bids to build houses in Reddingmuirhead area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to construct a total of seven houses on land in the Reddingmuirhead area have been rejected by local authority planners.

Ian MacFarlane lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 28 last year to construct four houses on land to the south west of Tappernail Farm, in Reddingmuirhead.

That proposal was refused on Friday, January 10.

Mr MacFarlane’s other application, lodged on October 28, 2024, to build three houses on land to the east of 10 Hillcrest Square, in Reddingmuirhead was also refused on January 10.