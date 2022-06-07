Falkirk Council refuse proposal to build new houses in Standburn

An application, lodged by Kevin Dolan on February 7, seeking planning permission in principle to develop land to the east of Viewlands, Standburn for residential use was refused by the council on Monday.

According to the planning documents, the proposal would see the construction of three detached properties with detached garages on land to the south andeast of Viewlands at Candie, to the south of Falkirk.

Falkirk Council planners refused to grant permission in principle for the houses

The application was determined by officers under delegated powers – meaning it did not go before the council planning committee – and it was refused due to representing “an unacceptable and unjustified development within the countryside which would be to the detriment of the established rural character of the area”.