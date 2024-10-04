Falkirk Council ready to tap Scottish and UK governments for cash for £4 million skills centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors will decide whether to make the first request for major Government funding for the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal when they meet later this month.

The Full Business Case (FBC) for the development of a new £4 million Skills Transition Centre, based in the Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus, is ready for submission to the UK and Scottish Governments.

This is the first of 11 projects being prepared as part of the deal, which is expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.

The council executive, which meets on Thursday, October 10, will hear how the Skills Transition Centre will focus on providing the training and tools needed for jobs in new and emerging sectors in sustainable, low-carbon industries.

The project will provide access to modern equipment, including virtual reality tools, digital classrooms, and even drones, to make sure workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

The report to members states the Skills Transition Centre alone is expected to help over 1000 students into employment and contribute £26 million in economic value over the next decade.

The Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal itself represents a major investment for the area.

Worth £148.7 million, it is a partnership between Falkirk Council, the UK Government, and the Scottish Government as well as partners including Scottish Canals and Forth Valley College.

Its main goal is to boost the local economy by supporting job creation, innovation, and infrastructure projects.

The wider Growth Deal is expected to bring significant benefits to the Falkirk and Grangemouth area over the coming years and if agreed, is predicted to generate £628 million in economic benefits over the next 30 years, boosting local businesses and communities.

This includes new job creation, support for local industries, and improvements to infrastructure.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council's head of investment, assets and climate, said: “The Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal represents a transformative opportunity for our area, offering the potential to attract new investment, create skilled jobs, and support our while also helping our local industries as they transition to a low-carbon future.

“The Skills Transition Centre is just the beginning of what this ceal could deliver for Falkirk and Grangemouth, if approved. It is now up to elected members to decide if we can proceed to submit the bid and start to draw down the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal investment.”

Kenny MacInnes, Principal of Forth Valley College, added: “It has been a difficult few weeks for our local communities, but we will be looking forward to the future with confidence with this new investment from both the UK and Scottish Governments, in the new Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal.

“It will help to create and maintain the new industry opportunities that will be needed as Scotland transitions to a net zero economy, and rest assured that Forth Valley College will be there to offer the necessary training and support, to continue in our role of making learning work for the people of Forth Valley to ensure they have the skills for the future.”