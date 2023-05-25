News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council provides free internet access to those living in supported accommodation

People living in supported accommodation in the Falkirk Council area will soon benefit from free WiFi – with tenants of a Grangemouth unit the first to enjoy the no charge internet.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:52 BST

Falkirk Council provides specialist support for people facing homelessness in supported accommodation and this new initiative means Kingseat Supported

Accommodation Unit residents can now search and apply for jobs or benefits, get information and support, and access Falkirk Council services without worrying about an internet bill.

The council’s digital communities and housing teams worked with partners to install a high-bandwidth internet solution at Kingseat and free WiFi is set to be rolled out to Falkirk’s two other supported accommodation sites.

Falkirk Council is now providing free internet for tenants at Kingseat Supported Accommodation Unit in GrangemouthFalkirk Council is now providing free internet for tenants at Kingseat Supported Accommodation Unit in Grangemouth
John Oakes, Falkirk Council’s digital communities programme co-ordinator, said: “Our supported accommodation units house some of society’s most vulnerable people,

many of whom depend on internet access for jobs, benefits and support.

“Providing such units with free WiFi means we’re making it easier for residents to access these important resources and opportunities.”

