Falkirk Council provides specialist support for people facing homelessness in supported accommodation and this new initiative means Kingseat Supported

Accommodation Unit residents can now search and apply for jobs or benefits, get information and support, and access Falkirk Council services without worrying about an internet bill.

The council’s digital communities and housing teams worked with partners to install a high-bandwidth internet solution at Kingseat and free WiFi is set to be rolled out to Falkirk’s two other supported accommodation sites.

John Oakes, Falkirk Council’s digital communities programme co-ordinator, said: “Our supported accommodation units house some of society’s most vulnerable people,

many of whom depend on internet access for jobs, benefits and support.

