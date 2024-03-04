Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The entire building is already earmarked for closure on May 3 after it was deemed unfit for purpose.

However, today Falkirk Council announced it was closing the pool area with immediate effect to safeguard customers and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no indication if the pool will reopen within the next two months before the centre is closed.

Residents in Bo'ness made their feelings clear during two protests at the recreation centre last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

An independent structural engineer’s inspection carried out last Thursday has led to the pool closure decision, council officials said.

This follows on from an earlier building surveyor report presented to elected members in January 2024 highlighting the building was rated as a ‘D’ being categorised as “life expired and/or serious risk of imminent failure; risk of injury”.

Now external structural engineers have found significant deterioration in the pool’s structural integrity with their report stating that: “Water was observed to be seeping through the pool wall to the full perimeter of the ‘deep end’ of the pool, including the public corridor on the east side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is recommended that the pool water be immediately drained down to remove load from the wall and that in the interim period, access within the plant room corridor is prohibited.”

Falkirk Council said that “at this stage, it is unclear how long the pool will be unusable”.

Head of Invest Falkirk, Paul Kettrick said: “It is unfortunate that we have had to close the pool, but customer and employee safety must come first.

“The report is clear in that it states the condition of some of the concrete is poor and that water is leaking at several points leading to the conclusion that we have to close the pool with immediate effect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that staff have been informed and they will be in contact directly with customers who have scheduled bookings.

The earlier report identified urgent repair needs, including rewiring and electrical installations, new boilers, and addressing structural issues with the estimated cost for these works exceeding £4 million.