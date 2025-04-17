Falkirk Council planners to decide if town centre gym is fit to remain in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The developers behind a Falkirk High Street gym facility are now waiting to see if they are given the nod to keep it in place.

Daniel Raynor lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 11, which was validated on Tuesday, April 15, to change the use of the premises at Unit 5, 201 High Street, Falkirk to create a gym.

Since the application is retrospective, planning officers acting under delegated powers, will determine if the facility can remain in place or not.

On September 10 last year planning officers granted permission for Hannigan Hotels Ltd to create a gym and seven flats at 150 High Street, Falkirk.

The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Girl Pwr Studios Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 2 last year to change the use of the first floor of the former Wilkies clothes shop, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to create a gym. However, the plans were withdrawn by the applicant on Friday, January 17 this year.

