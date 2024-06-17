Falkirk Council planners give thumbs up to site new beauty therapy centre in former community hall
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Skin Geek Holdings Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7 to change the use and alter Polmont Community Centre, in Main Street, Polmont to create a beauty therapy centre.
Permission for the proposal was granted on Friday, June 14.
Originally built as a school in 1900, the community hall has been vacant for a number of years
Skin Geek intends the renovations to be sympathetic to the current character of the hall, repairing and cleaning existing stone work and replacing windows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.