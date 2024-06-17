Falkirk Council planners give thumbs up to site new beauty therapy centre in former community hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skin Geek Holdings Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7 to change the use and alter Polmont Community Centre, in Main Street, Polmont to create a beauty therapy centre.

Permission for the proposal was granted on Friday, June 14.

Originally built as a school in 1900, the community hall has been vacant for a number of years

