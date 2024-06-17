Falkirk Council planners give thumbs up to site new beauty therapy centre in former community hall

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Skin Geek Holdings Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 7 to change the use and alter Polmont Community Centre, in Main Street, Polmont to create a beauty therapy centre.

Permission for the proposal was granted on Friday, June 14.

Originally built as a school in 1900, the community hall has been vacant for a number of years

Skin Geek intends the renovations to be sympathetic to the current character of the hall, repairing and cleaning existing stone work and replacing windows.

Related topics:Falkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.