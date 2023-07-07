Falkirk Council planners give the green light to housing development in Carronshore
A housing development will soon be built on the site of a former social club which closed its doors at the end of 2019.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST
Tolbooth Property Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on July 29 last year – which was subsequently validated on October 13, 2022 – to construct 15 homes on land at Carronshore Workers Welfare Club, Bothkennar Road, Carronshore.
Officers working under delegated powers granted planning permission for the development on Tuesday, July 4 this year.