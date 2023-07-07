News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Council planners give the green light to housing development in Carronshore

A housing development will soon be built on the site of a former social club which closed its doors at the end of 2019.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:12 BST

Tolbooth Property Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on July 29 last year – which was subsequently validated on October 13, 2022 – to construct 15 homes on land at Carronshore Workers Welfare Club, Bothkennar Road, Carronshore.

Officers working under delegated powers granted planning permission for the development on Tuesday, July 4 this year.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
