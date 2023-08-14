Falkirk Council planners give green light for new features at the home of the Kelpies

Falkirk Council – under the name Sam Stokes – submitted a planning application to bring a range of activities to the popular park – home of the world famous Kelpies –including bungee trampolines, bumper cars, a mobile climbing wall and a high ropes course.

Council planners, working under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, August 11.

The trampolines and bumper cars will be on the paved area next to the Plaza Cafe with an option for siting two additional activities – such as a high ropes course and/or a mobile climbing wall – on the lawn area.