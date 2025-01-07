Falkirk Council order resident to take down boundary fence months after he built it
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gary Allan lodged an application on October 14 – which was subsequently validated on October 17, for retrospective planning permission to keep the boundary fence he constructed at Anderson Drive, Carron.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused planning permission on Monday, January 6.
The 3.54 metre high fence was said to be over the regulation height and the council had received a two objections to the construction.
Objectors stated they had safety concerns due to the proximity of the fence to the road and that properties on the street have fences which do not exceed two metres in height.
They also claimed the fence was “out of keeping” with the character of the area and also blocks the views of the hills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.