Falkirk Council order resident to take down boundary fence months after he build it

A householder will now have to remove the boundary fence he erected without planning permission after Falkirk Council refused to give him the green light to keep it.

Gary Allan lodged an application on October 14 – which was subsequently validated on October 17, for retrospective planning permission to keep the boundary fence he constructed at 10 Anderson Drive, Carron.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers refused planning permission on Monday, January 6.

The 3.54 metre high fence was said to be over the regulation height and the council had received a two objections to the construction.

The plan had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Objectors stated they had safety concerns due to the proximity of the fence to the road and that properties on the street have fences which do not exceed two metres in height.

They also claimed the fence was “out of keeping” with the character of the area and also blocks the views of the hills.