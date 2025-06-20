Falkirk Council offloads two more of its properties for the princely sum of £1

Elected officials have have agreed to transfer ownership of two more Falkirk Council facilities as part of its Strategic Property Review.

At a meeting of the council’s executive committee this week, members gave the go ahead to transfer Newlands Community Hall to Sealock Infinity SCIO (SIS) and Loch Park Pavilion to Steins Thistle Football Club (STFC).

Both transfers will be completed at the nominal purchase price of £1, reflecting the community benefits these projects will bring.

Newlands Community Hall in Grangemouth had been identified as no longer required by the Council from March 2024 under the Strategic Property Review and will now be operated by SIS following approval of the full ownership Community Asset Transfer.

Falkirk Council has now transferred ownership of Newlands Coummunity Hall to Sealock Infinity SCIO (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Since taking on the temporary management in August 2024, SIS has increased community use of the facility and regularly running a broad range of events, clubs, exercise classes, and social activities.

Their proposals include significant energy efficiency upgrades, such as solar panels and improved insulation, funded through the Council’s Enablement Fund with a grant of up to £200,000.

The transfer of Newlands Hall is expected to save the Council approximately £15,000 annually in running costs and contribute positively toward climate targets by significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Extensive community consultation conducted by SIS highlighted strong local support for the transfer and the planned improvements.

Loch Park Pavilion in Bonnybridge will be transferred to newly crowned Scottish Amateur Cup winners Steins Thistle Football Club.

Steins Thistle intend to revitalise the pavilion for greater use of football and other community activities, including renovation works such as plumbing, heating, electrical upgrades, and exterior improvements, supported by an Enablement Fund grant of £14,000.

The transfer of Loch Park Pavilion will generate annual savings of £4000 for Falkirk Council and reduce the overall backlog in maintenance.

Community consultations led by Steins Thistle showed widespread support and enthusiasm for increased sports and community opportunities in the area.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is fantastic news. Community Asset Transfers give local organisations the chance to take on valued facilities and manage them in ways that deliver real benefits.

“Both Sealock Infinity SCIO and Steins Thistle Football Club have shown strong local support, clear plans, and the ability to make these spaces more active, inclusive, and financially sustainable.”

