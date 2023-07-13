Falkirk Council offer summer activities for children from low-income households

Almost 3500 places are available for sports camps, fun days, arts and craft workshops and other activities during the school break. The local authority is partnering with sports groups, charitable organisations and non-profits across the area, to make the free places available for some of Falkirk’s most vulnerable children.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s part of a drive by the Fairer Falkirk team to tackle poverty over the summer holidays – a time where many parents earning lower incomes may struggle to find or pay for childcare or activities. The funding supports local sport, leisure and wellness organisations to deliver activities and food over the summer – with Falkirk Libraries, One Parent Families Scotland, Roots Food Bank and local sports clubs all taking part.

“The 2023 Summer School Holiday Food and Activities Fund targets school-aged children and young people, with a particular emphasis on those who are likely to face disadvantages due to ongoing poverty.”

Falkirk Council is offering a range of activities for youngsters from families on low incomes over the summer holidays. Pic: Falkirk Council

With over 3500 children taking part in the funded summer activities last year thanks to the funding, the council is keen to ensure as many youngsters as possible are able to sign up for this year.

Places are on a first come first serve basis. To apply, you must contact each organisation separately and ask for a funded place. If you need more information, contact Tatjana Sandon by emailing [email protected]

The full list of funded activities is: One Parent Families Scotland, 155 places with free lunch provided - Science, learning and play every Tuesday and Thursday, until August 3 from 11am to 1.30pm. To book, email [email protected]

Central Football Academy, 30 places at summer football camps from July 24-28 and August 7-11. To book, email [email protected]

Falkirk Libraries, 500 places with free snacks for a list of activities, including LEGO building, arts and crafts, plus treasure hunts. No need to book - just turn up. See the list of activities here

Safer Streets Youth Action Project, 200 places for various activities across the district. To book, visit https://tamfourhill-gymnastics-club.class4kids.co.uk.

Tamfourhill Community Hub, 205 places for various activities running all summer. To book, email [email protected]

The Galaxy Foundation, 180 places for football camps for boys and girls aged four to 14 running all summer at Little Kerse, Polmont. To book, email [email protected]

Dennyloanhead Community Hall, 80 places for various activities on July 15, 21 and 28. To book, email [email protected]

Falkirk Junior Bike Club, 450 places for sessions on July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31 to August 4 at Zetland Park. To book, email [email protected]

Tryst Community Sports Club, 435 places for multi sport camps for ages five to 12 running all summer at Larbert High School. To book, email [email protected]

Roots Food Bank, 500 places for various activities in various venues and running all summer. To book, email [email protected]

Go! Youth Trust, 500 places at various times for activities. To book, email [email protected]