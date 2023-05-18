Falkirk Council offer opportunity to learn more about foster caring
Find out more about fostering at a drop-in event being organised by Falkirk Council next week.
Current council foster carers will be there to chat to, as well as the social work team who can provide more information.
The session aims to explain what is involved and to help answer question prospective foster carers may have in a friendly environment. It takes place in the Camelon social work office at 108B Glasgow Rd, opposite Tesco, between noon and 2pm this Tuesday, May 23.
Visitors can pre-register here or can simply drop in at a time that suits. Refreshments will be provided.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The benefits of fostering a child or young person are massive. You are providing a stability in their life and helping them develop as people.
“We are interested in what you can bring to a child’s life, you don’t need any specific qualifications, as full training and support is provided. The main pre-requisites for being a foster carer are that you are over the age of 21 and you have a spare room in your home.
“We know that considering fostering a child or young people is a big step to take but by coming along to the open evening you can hear other families’ experiences and how they were supported in their journey.”
Mervyn Erskine, chair of trustees at The Fostering Network, said: “Within local communities across the UK, we urgently need more foster carers to come forward and care for the children and young people who need them most. Foster carers not only provide a loving and stable home for those in their care, but they are essential in keeping children and young people connected with everything they are familiar with.”