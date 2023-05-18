Current council foster carers will be there to chat to, as well as the social work team who can provide more information.

The session aims to explain what is involved and to help answer question prospective foster carers may have in a friendly environment. It takes place in the Camelon social work office at 108B Glasgow Rd, opposite Tesco, between noon and 2pm this Tuesday, May 23.

Visitors can pre-register here or can simply drop in at a time that suits. Refreshments will be provided.

Falkirk Council is giving people to opportunity to find out more about becoming a foster carer. File pic.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The benefits of fostering a child or young person are massive. You are providing a stability in their life and helping them develop as people.

“We are interested in what you can bring to a child’s life, you don’t need any specific qualifications, as full training and support is provided. The main pre-requisites for being a foster carer are that you are over the age of 21 and you have a spare room in your home.

“We know that considering fostering a child or young people is a big step to take but by coming along to the open evening you can hear other families’ experiences and how they were supported in their journey.”