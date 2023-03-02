During the work bus passengers had to use a temporary stop on the A803, opposite the Royal Mail building in Garrison Place.

However, now that the new stops are operational again, many people have commented on the state that the pavement had been left in. Instead of paving stones, there were large areas of tarmac.

One fed-up local said: “Is this how it is going to be left? It’s appalling and a disgrace in the heart of our town.”

Falkirk Council has said the paving stones will be replaced

The work is part of planned public realm improvements to the lower Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street area being carried out by Falkirk Council as part of a town centre regeneration project which it is hoped will improve the area and safety for people moving through the area.