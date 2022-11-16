Falkirk Council must have 'money to burn' as residents claim vacant premises had lights on for three months

As householders all over the country are taking whatever steps they can to keep energy prices down during the current cost of living crisis, it seems Falkirk Council has done the exact opposite according to those who live in Breton Court block flats in Finistere Avenue, Falkirk.

A resident said: “Falkirk Council have had lights burning – and possibly the heating – in the old club rooms at Breton Court for months now. The keys for these rooms were handed back to housing in February 2019.

"The council wanted to convert the rooms into a flat to suit someone on the waiting list, but to date these premises have sat empty. Then in August this year someone with keys accessed these premises and since then all lights have been left burning night and day for over three months.

Residents claim the vacant rooms in Breton Ciurt had lights burning day and night for three months

“We are the ones paying for this via our Council Tax.”

Many of the Breton Court residents say they have reported the issue to the local authority, but nothing has been done to turn them off.

One flat dweller said: “Falkirk Council must have money to burn. I have great sympathy for the folks who are struggling to heat and light their homes and this situation really annoys me.

“Why is this happening when people in this very building are struggling to pay for their electricity bills?”

Falkirk Council did not confirm whether or not the lights had been left on constantly since August, but did say they were now sending someone out to investigate the matter.

As for the club rooms, there were moves afoot to turn them into a residence, but they proved to be unsuitable for this purpose.

A spokesman said: “A feasibility study was carried out and found that the room wasn’t suitable for conversion. We have asked for someone to check out if a light has been left on.”

Energy saving advice states turning the lights off when they are not required can help save money by reducing electricity bills and extend the life of your light bulbs.

