Falkirk Council moves ever closer to becoming 'carbon literate' in journey to net zero

The local authority has been awarded a ‘bronze’ certification, joining only three other local authorities in Scotland to achieve the award.

The scheme aims to work with both the public and private sectors to educate and inform individuals at all levels of an organisation on what they can do to ensure they can help prevent climate change and reduce carbon footprints.

Falkirk Council needed to demonstrate they had a registered programme of training and that a senior leader within the organisation had achieved this – currently

Roddy Hamilton, energy and climate change officer, Claire Gibson, lead climate change officer, and Councillor Bryan Deakin, climate change spokesperson

around 68 per cent of senior managers have completed the course and more than 100 employees and elected members have received training.

The Energy and Climate Change Team has also worked with Keep Scotland Beautiful to develop a training programme which was delivered to local organisations and community groups.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: “This training is vital if we are to tackle climate change and as an organisation, we have made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

“We are committed to this work, and I know the team are already working on their ‘silver’ award submission which raises the bar even further.”

