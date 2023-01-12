Falkirk Council looks at reducing recruitment incentive cash for employers
The local authority’s executive committee will meet next week to discuss reducing the recruitment incentive the council gives to employers in a bid to save £500,000 over the next four years.
Plans to change the way local employers receive employment recruitment incentives, as well as changes to commissioned training and employment support programmes will be discussed by councillors at a meeting of the Falkirk Council executive on Tuesday, January 17.
A report highlights the current work undertaken to support employers to date but stresses that – against a backdrop of the council having to find £67 million in the next five years – more emphasis should be placed on employers finding the funding directly.
The proposal up for discussion aims to save around £500,000 over four years – however, funding of other programmes would continue to be delivered through the Council’s Employment and Training Unit (ETU).
The ETU helps around 1200 people each year to help overcome barriers to employment and works with its own internal and external partners, delivering a variety of programmes helping in particular young people and long-term unemployed.
The report states support will continue for some employers but at a potentially reduced level of funding.
Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development said: “These proposals put forward a more effective way of using the limited budgets we have to support as many people as we can.
“If approved, we will continue to deliver a number of different programmes that reflect actual employers' needs in the market.”