Falkirk Council looking to move pupils' additional support needs service to new location

Proposals have been put forward to relocate Falkirk Council's Inclusion and Wellbeing Service (IWBS) from its current site at Laurieston Campus to the Dawson Centre Campus in Falkirk.

The current IWBS supports pupils aged three to 18 who require additional support for social, emotional, or behavioural reasons. The proposal to relocate it will be discussed at the local authority’s executive on November 7.

In a report to elected members, the proposed move to the Dawson Centre Campus offers the opportunity for a modern and purpose designed facility better suited to the needs of both pupils and staff.

The report also states that the Dawson Centre would offer a range of potential educational benefits.

These include separate buildings for primary and secondary pupils, dedicated nurture and support areas, and access to high-quality external spaces, such as a garden area and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

The facilities would enhance the overall learning environment and provide smoother transitions for pupils throughout their education and as a result, improve outcomes.

The condition of the existing building in the current location is considered unsuitable to deliver the type of intensive support needed and meet the council's ambitions for better learning environments.

If elected members agree to the proposal, a statutory consultation will be launched on November 11 and would provide an opportunity for parents, carers, staff, and other stakeholders to offer their feedback on the proposed relocation.

A public meeting would also be scheduled as part of the consultation process.

Jon Reid, director of education, said: "If the proposal is approved, relocating the Inclusion and Wellbeing Service to the Dawson Centre would provide an improved learning environment that could better meet the needs of children and young people requiring additional support.

"The new campus offers modern, purpose-built facilities, which would enable staff to deliver high-quality care and education in a more suitable and accessible setting. Should the consultation proceed, it will be an important step in ensuring all stakeholders are involved in shaping the future of this essential service."

Following the conclusion of the statutory consultation and any future budget considerations, a report will be brought back to an Executive meeting in March 2025.