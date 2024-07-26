Falkirk Council looking for help to revamp its housing allocations policy

By James Trimble
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:11 BST
The local authority is looking to review its housing allocations policy and needs feedback from residents on the proposed changes it hopes to make.

Falkirk Council stated its commitment to developing housing services has led to it conducting a review of the policy, which dictates how council homes are best allocated and looks to ensure fairness, efficiency, and responsiveness to the diverse needs of residents.

A council spokesperson said: “Your feedback is essential in helping us shape policies that better meet the housing needs of Falkirk. We are considering several changes which we believe could improve the effectiveness of our policy.”

Proposed changes include automatic bidding for homeless applicants – implementing an automatic bidding system after a 30-day period for homeless applicants who have not been allocated housing.

Falkirk Council is looking for feedback on proposed changes to its housing allocations policy (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Falkirk Council is looking for feedback on proposed changes to its housing allocations policy (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The policy changes could also see the implementation of a direct matching process for applicants with complex health needs, to accelerate their placement into suitable housing and an adjustment which aims to ensure properties are allocated in a manner that best meets the needs of people who are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of children.

Other suggestions include limiting the allocation of new build homes to current Falkirk Council tenants only who are moving within the council's housing stock, to better use available resources and increase overall housing availability and enhancing the safety and wellbeing of those affected by domestic abuse by restricting housing allocations to convicted perpetrators.

People can visit the website to take part in the housing allocations policy survey.

