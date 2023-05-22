Falkirk Council looking for go ahead from its planners for new play park
The local authority is looking to create a new play park in the area and is now awaiting permission from its planning officers.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:20 BST
Falkirk Council lodged the application on Wednesday, May 17, to create the play park facility on land to the west of 74 Windson Avenue, Falkirk.
The decision has a determination deadline of Sunday, JUly 16, and is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Falkirk Council has recently invested £278,000 to provide new and improved play facilities for communities.