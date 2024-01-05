Falkirk Council looking for cycle coaches to get youngsters pumped up about pedal power
The aim is to help school aged children learn and enjoy cycling, as well as deliver community based cycling sessions based on Scottish Cycling’s “Mini Riders” programme.
Successful candidates will be able to obtain a fully funded Level 1 coaching qualification and have the opportunity to gain employment with Falkirk Council.
The search for coaches comes after the council received almost £300,000 of funding from sportscotland’s Cycling Facilities Fund and Paths for All.
A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Falkirk Council Sport Development team is looking to recruit cycling coaches as we look to further develop cycling in Falkirk and provide more opportunities to cycle at our existing schools and cycling facilities at Zetland Park and the new development at Calendar Park.
“The new cycling area will be located at the west side of the park, near the golf course and will include a multi-discipline training area, a green circle level mountain bike
route and will cater for both existing cycling clubs and comprehensive cycle training programmes.
"We are looking for people with an interest and passion for cycling, experience of working with young people and availability to deliver coaching sessions after school,
early evening and at weekends."
The Introduction to Coaching course is designed to support people, let them gain a basic understanding of coaching and a range of skills to feel confident to facilitate basic discipline specific coaching.
The learning will require people to engage with online content, including technique videos, interacting with e-learning activities, as well as contributing to discussion in
seminars, and taking part in practical coaching activities on a development day with peers.
On completion of the Introduction to Coaching course, successful applicants will be given the role of Activity Coach and will be able to independently deliver cycling
activities.
The minimum age for applicants is 16 and they will be expected to attend all dates of the Introduction to Coaching course, complete several voluntary coaching hours at primary schools and apply to be a cycling coach with Falkirk Councils Sport Development team.
Applications close on Sunday, January 7 January.
Visit the website for more information.