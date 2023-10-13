Falkirk Council leader only woman in the running for top national award

The head of Falkirk Council has been shortlisted for the Leader of the Year title in this year’s UK Councillor Awards.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn made the final four due to her effective management of Falkirk Council in challenging financial times, the way she collaborated with

opposition parties during this time and the part she played in helping the local authority achieve significant progress on key projects like the Growth Deal and the Forth

Green Freeport bid.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn has made the shortlist for Leader of the Year (Picture: Submitted)

Councillor Meiklejohn will be up against Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, Inverclyde Council’s Stephen McCabe and Orkney Islands Council’s James Stockan.

She is one of 49 local councillors from across the UK shortlisted for the 2023 LGIU and CCLA Councillor Awards, which showcases the contributions elected representatives make to their communities.

An awards spokesperson said: “Competition was extremely tight with more than 300 nominations received across five categories.”