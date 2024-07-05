Falkirk Council issue warning after resident receives a scam housing call
Residents in the Haggs area in particular are being warned to stay vigilant after a local tenant raised concerns about a call claiming to be associated with compliance checks on behalf of Falkirk Council's housing service.
The resident ended the conversation without divulging any personal information.
Richard Thomson, senior Trading Standards officer, said: “It is important residents remain cautious when receiving unsolicited calls, especially those requesting personal information or claiming to represent official bodies such as the council.
“Falkirk Council does not operate with any independent company to run compliance checks.”
Residents are urged to exercise caution if they receive similar calls in the future.
They are advised not to to disclose personal information and be wary of any requests for personal details, including your address, postcode, or banking information.
If possible they should verify the caller – asking for the caller's name, department, and the company they claim to represent and always verify this information independently.
They should never agree to anything, especially any requests or offers made over the phone if they seem unusual or unexpected.
If you receive a suspicious call, contact Falkirk Council directly on (01324) 506070 to report the incident.
Residents are also encouraged to share this information with as many friends, family, and neighbours as possible to help prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.
For more information and updates on scam prevention tips, residents can visit Falkirk Council's website or follow the Trading Standards Facebook page.
