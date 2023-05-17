Falkirk Council invests roundabout £280,000 to transform local play parks

In Dunipace, the Gala Park – also known as Herbertshire Castle Park – now boasts a castle themed play park which includes exciting new features such as a big viper swing, basket swing, wheelchair accessible equipment, a climbing area with a slide additional seating and a picnic bench.

Falkirk Council worked closely with the Community Green Initiative (CGI) to deliver the play park improvements costing £80,000 which included a Community Choices grant of £32,000.

A new £100,000 pump track will also be installed thanks to funding from Sportscotland and Foundation Scotland and is expected to be completed during the summer

The investment has allowed Falkirk Council to transform local play parks throughout the area

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for Economic Development said: “Our play park renewal programme is delivering exciting developments for children of all ages

and abilities with opportunities for social and inclusive play.

“Our new and improved play areas were designed hand in hand with local communities who had much valued input into the design and funding of these projects.”

The new play area at Bo’ness foreshore has been supported by funding from the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scottish Greenways Programme and delivered

in partnership with Falkirk Council.

Installed at a cost of £63,000, the play area has had a full redesign to make it more robust following vandalism to some original wooden equipment. Upgrades include

the addition of a large junior multi-play unit, toddler train, a zip line, additional seating and bark surfacing to complement the existing equipment at a cost of £55,000.

Works have also been completed on a £80,000 play park improvement at Southview, Stenhousemuir. The upgraded, fully fenced play park is designed for use by kids

of 12 and under and includes new multi units with places to slide and climb, somersault bars, a roundabout, multiple swings and a zip line.

Across the area officers are also working to install more inclusive play kit including wheelchair accessible roundabouts and inclusive swing seats at one play area in

each of the council’s nine wards.

Over the next three years a further £1.75 million will be invested into play park upgrades across the Falkirk Council area with upcoming projects planned at