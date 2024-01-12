Falkirk Council investing £117 million to make things better in the local area in 2023/24
Members of the council’s executive will hear from chief financial office Amanda Templeman next week regarding a projection report which highlights multiple areas of
expenditure to support the delivery of the local priorities.
These include creating stronger and healthier communities – spending £3.6 million on roads, £1.9 million on sports and leisure and £500,000 on adult social work
facilities.
There will also be £2.2 million spent on school extensions, £1 million in technology in schools and £900,000 on early years expansion.
Town centre regeneration will have £2.1 million allocated, while Denny Eastern Access Road will receive £6.1 million and £1.8 million will be ring fenced for
for carbon reduction and energy efficiency.
Falkirk Council’s Housing Service is also expected to invest more than £70 million, with £23 million on new build housing, £20 million on new windows and doors,
£7.6 million in improvement works to the external fabrics of properties and more than £4 million on kitchen and bathroom replacements.
Ms Templeman said: “The Council faces major financial challenges currently and in the coming years, but it must also balance those financial challenges with the
investment required to continue to deliver the best possible services.
“Our report outlines to members what measures we are taking to try to achieve this, and we hope they welcome this approach.”